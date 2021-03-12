The city of Longview is inviting residents to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the city's official charter May 17 and hopes to commemorate the celebration with photos that will be buried in a time capsule later this year.
Because many of the city's planned events for its sesquicentennial celebration were canceled due to the pandemic, city officials have decided to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the official Longview charter in May. But instead of one large celebration, residents are ask to take part in mini-celebrations across the city.
“Instead of having one big party, we invite every Longview resident to celebrate with their work, school, family and friends," Mayor Andy Mack said in a statement. "Sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ Eat cake. Take a photo with a ‘Happy Birthday Longview’ on your business marquee. Just get creative and celebrate with us."
The city began celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2020 to correspond with when Ossamus Hitch (O.H.) Methvin deeded 100 acres of land for the creation of a town along a soon-to-be-constructed railroad line, which became Longview. The city's celebrations started with a Sesquicentennial Ball hosted by Junior League of Longview.
In March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached East Texas, many celebrations were postponed and later canceled.
This year, the Longview 150 Parade: The Grand Sesquicentennial Trek and the Longview Sesquicentennial Transportation Show each were canceled. The events originally were planned to be held in 2020, and each was postponed to 2021 before ultimately being canceled.
The new May 17 event to celebrate the city's charter will cap off the sesquicentennial celebration. The city plans to capture the celebration and save information for the time capsule, which will be buried later this year. In addition, the Longview Public Library will archive electronic information.
Residents are invited to visit LongviewTexas.gov/150 and register their celebration plans with the city. Some events may be included in the city’s coverage of the day's celebrations or be visited by city staff or officials.
Suggestions from the city of how to commemorate the event include decorating windows, having office birthday celebrations, gathering with a group to sing "Happy Birthday" and uploading the video to social media, or assembling a group to spell out a message and using a drone to take footage.
The most creative celebration also will be recognized and awarded with a Longview 150 prize package. Those sharing photos or videos of their events on social media are encouraged to use the hashtags #Longview150 and #HBDLongview to ensure their celebrations are part of the archive for future generations to look back on.