Longview's National Night Out Kickoff on Tuesday evening may have looked different from previous years, but it didn't discourage residents from signing up to host neighborhood parties in October.
The drive-thru event under the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center breezeway brought dozens of vehicles to register a party and pick up signs, goodie bags, promotional items and door prizes. The first 30 vehicles received door prizes ranging from porch welcome signs, crockpots, a hammock, a Yeti cooler and more
Organizers changed the event from a party inside Maude Cobb to a drive-thru event because of COVID-19 concerns.
“This event is very important because it connects the community with the departments,” Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said. “Getting out there and meeting your neighbors to keep your neighborhood safe is very important.”
Volunteers and representatives from the Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department, Gregg County Sheriff's Office, Partners in Prevention and the Longview Unity and Diversity Committee helped run the event.
National Night Out aims to unite communities and local law enforcement through annual parties. These parties are meant to connect and unite neighborhoods, building partnerships between law enforcement and the community as well as educating the public on crime prevention.
The event usually yields 100 parties in neighborhoods across Longview. In 2020, National Night Out was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Partners in Prevention Program and Outreach Coordinator Taylor Thornton said almost 40 parties already were registered before the kickoff began.
“This is a way just for neighbors to feel connected again,” Taylor Thornton said. “I mean, it's just a chance for people to feel that love and connection to your communities.”
National Night Out parties are scheduled Oct. 5. The parties range from simply hanging out with neighbors to grander affairs with entertainment.
Margi Litterski, of Longview's Pine Tree area, said she has hosted parties for about 20 years in her neighborhood.
“We have crime in our neighborhood,” she said, adding that the community parties are important in her area and help people get to know their neighbors.
She said she created an email list to keep the neighborhood united through the year.
Heather Herzig already knows that her party will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 5. Herzig runs Evergreen at Longview, a senior living complex.
“I do it every year, about 14 years,” she said. “We usually do a carnival or bingo, but this year we’re going to do a huge parade because of COVID.”
A parade would allow for social distancing, she said.
Herzig took time Tuesday to take pictures with officers and firefighters while she waited in the line of vehicles.
Mark Nix and Kim Pilgrim host a party for their small group of residents in townhouses.
“All of our residents, except for us, are retired, and they need police protection, things like that,” Nix said.
For information and an interactive map of parties, visit LongviewTexas.gov/NNO .