Want to pig out? Enthusiasts of all things barbecued pig can get their fill next weekend in Longview.
On Saturday, pitmaster Bryan Bingham of Bodacious BBQ on Mobberly Avenue will be joined by two other established, renowned pitmasters for what’s called the Whole Hog Extravaganza.
Bingham, Russell Roegels with Roegals Barbecue in Houston, and Tyler Harp from Harp Barbecue in Kansas City each will take sections of a whole hog to prepare a special menu that customers can buy from the restaurant’s opening at 11 a.m. until it’s sold out.
“I’m hoping that this will open a door for me to start bringing other pitmasters here that I’m friends with,” Bingham said. “I’ve got another event planned for March as well.”
Bingham travels throughout the state participating in collaborations and barbecue festivals, but this will be the first of its kind event for the Longview store.
“I want to start trying to regularly bring in other well known pitmasters (and) cooks to the restaurant to give us more exposure throughout the state,” Bingham said, “but also to let our locals experience different things from places they may not be able to travel to.”
Harp was a bartender and server at a steak house in Kansas City in 2016 when a pilgrimage to Texas led him into “craft barbecue” and the opening of a Saturday afternoon barbecue pop-up in Raytown, Missouri, according to Kansas City Magazine.
Roegels formerly worked at Bodacious BBQ in Longview and operated a Baker’s Ribs franchise but has since started his own restaurant that made the Texas Monthly Top 50 barbecue list in 2017.