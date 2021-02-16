City of Longview road crews are continuing to monitor bridges, overpasses and roadways for icy conditions, city officials said Tuesday.
Because of the rarity of significant snow in the region, the city is not equipped with the necessary “vehicles, plows or other infrastructure to address clearing roadways of snow,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said.
“But in general, snow is safer than ice, so the focus is placed on addressing icy conditions,” Hara said.
In nearby Tyler, the city’s streets department secured equipment including two maintainers, two equipment operators and one follow vehicle that the city intends to use to clear snow from the city’s roadways. The city planned to begin clearing snow at 6 a.m. today, according to a post to the city’s Facebook page.
“The goal is to clear one lane in each direction on all major arterials in the city,” the City of Tyler said in a statement its Facebook page. “Tonight we will continue sanding and de-icing bridges, overpasses and the area around the hospital.”
In Longview, Hara noted that snow provides a safer driving surface than ice, so the city is focusing primarily on icy conditions. When there is ice, the city focuses on sanding and salting overpasses and bridges, he said.
“We have two trucks that are set up to spread that material,” he said. “We do not have the capacity or equipment to address entire streets and roadways throughout the community. Currently, the primary issue seen thus far has been snow rather than ice.”
As city personnel continue to monitor weather and road conditions, forecasts for Wednesday and Thursday call for continued wintry precipitation and subfreezing temperatures.
The city encourages residents to continue to stay home as much as possible and use extreme caution when traveling.
The city created a website to show road closures and conditions. More information is available at LongviewTexas.gov/RoadClosures.