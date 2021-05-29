A project that will install medians on East Marshall Avenue outside the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy in Longview is set to begin Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The goal of the project is to improve safety and includes constructing concrete curbs and gutters in key locations, an asphalt overlay, new signs and striping, according to TxDOT.
To reduce conflicting traffic movements in the existing median, the future traffic pattern will be directed east out of the school exit and motorists then allowed to make a U-turn to then travel westbound.
Work will be conducted 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
Longview Bridge and Road was awarded the project.
For information, email Kathi.White@txdot.gov or call (903) 510-9267.