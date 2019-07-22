The city of Longview has scheduled the following projects that could affect traffic this week across the city:
Drainage projectsBrent Road — Near Snoddy Road
Evergreen Street — From Gilmer Road to Swan Street
Streets projectsTupelo Drive — From McCann Road to Judson Road
Miles Street — From Helen Street to dead end
FM 2275 and Lou Galosy Way — Traffic signal improvements
Water projectsHillside Lane — From Dortch Drive to Price Lane
E. Marshall Avenue — From Seventh Street to Teague Street
Church Alley — From Hoskins Street to Green Street
Wastewater projectsTupelo Drive — From McCann Road to Oxford Lane
Shamrock Drive — From Rodden Drive to Greenbriar Drive
Utility projectsNinth Street — Construction of water, sewer and/or street improvements
Pine Tree Road — At Loop 281, construction of water, sewer and/or street improvements
Shely Street — Construction of water, sewer and/or street improvements
Harrison Road — Between Loop 281 and Jordan Valley Road, related to FM 2206 widening, water/sewer improvements
Parks projectsLongview Arboretum — Cotton Street at Grand Boulevard, east of Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.