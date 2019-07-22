The city of Longview has scheduled the following projects that could affect traffic this week across the city:

Drainage projectsBrent Road — Near Snoddy Road

Evergreen Street — From Gilmer Road to Swan Street

Streets projectsTupelo Drive — From McCann Road to Judson Road

Miles Street — From Helen Street to dead end

FM 2275 and Lou Galosy Way — Traffic signal improvements

Water projectsHillside Lane — From Dortch Drive to Price Lane

E. Marshall Avenue — From Seventh Street to Teague Street

Church Alley — From Hoskins Street to Green Street

Wastewater projectsTupelo Drive — From McCann Road to Oxford Lane

Shamrock Drive — From Rodden Drive to Greenbriar Drive

Utility projectsNinth Street — Construction of water, sewer and/or street improvements

Pine Tree Road — At Loop 281, construction of water, sewer and/or street improvements

Shely Street — Construction of water, sewer and/or street improvements

Harrison Road — Between Loop 281 and Jordan Valley Road, related to FM 2206 widening, water/sewer improvements

Parks projectsLongview Arboretum — Cotton Street at Grand Boulevard, east of Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

