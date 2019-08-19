Drainage projects
East Cotton Street from Club Drive to FRJ Drive
Brent Road from Snoddy Road to Autumn Lane
Streets projects
Clinic Drive from Fourth Street to dead end
Hopkins Street from High Street to Harrison Street
Water projects
Water main maintenance: Gilmer Road from W. Loop 281 to Pineridge Street
Water main maintenance: Heston Street from Alexander Street to dead end
Wastewater projects
Wastewater main maintenance: Hill Street from Judson Road to dead end
Streets projects
Construction: Traffic signal improvements on FM 2275 and Lou Galosy Way
Utility projects
Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Harrison Road between Loop 281 and Fisher Road
Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Ninth Street
Construction: Sewer improvements at Shely Street
Construction: Sewer improvements at Pine Tree and Loop 281