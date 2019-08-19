Drainage projects

East Cotton Street from Club Drive to FRJ Drive

Brent Road from Snoddy Road to Autumn Lane

Streets projects

Clinic Drive from Fourth Street to dead end

Hopkins Street from High Street to Harrison Street

Water projects

Water main maintenance: Gilmer Road from W. Loop 281 to Pineridge Street

Water main maintenance: Heston Street from Alexander Street to dead end

Wastewater projects

Wastewater main maintenance: Hill Street from Judson Road to dead end

Streets projects

Construction: Traffic signal improvements on FM 2275 and Lou Galosy Way

Utility projects

Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Harrison Road between Loop 281 and Fisher Road

Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Ninth Street

Construction: Sewer improvements at Shely Street

Construction: Sewer improvements at Pine Tree and Loop 281

