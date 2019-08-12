Drainage projects

■ East Cotton Street from Club Drive to FRJ Drive

■ Brent Road from Snoddy Road to Autumn Lane

Streets projects

■ Cherokee Street from Loop 281 to dead end

■ Second Street from U.S. 80 to Russell Street

Water projects

■ Water main maintenance: Frankie Lane from Chad Street to Spring Street

■ Water main maintenance: N. Spur 63 from McCann Road to Glencrest Lane

Wastewater projects

■ Wastewater main maintenance: Heather Lane from Bill Owens Parkway to Jasmine Lane

■ Wastewater main maintenance: Richardson Street from High Street to Baxter Avenue

Streets projects

■ Construction: Traffic signal improvements on FM 2275 and Lou Galosy Way

Utility Projects

■ Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Harrison Road between Loop 281 and Fisher Road

■ Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Ninth Street

■ Construction: Sewer improvements at Shely Street

■ Construction: Sewer improvements at Pine Tree and Loop 281

 