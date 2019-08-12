Drainage projects
■ East Cotton Street from Club Drive to FRJ Drive
■ Brent Road from Snoddy Road to Autumn Lane
Streets projects
■ Cherokee Street from Loop 281 to dead end
■ Second Street from U.S. 80 to Russell Street
Water projects
■ Water main maintenance: Frankie Lane from Chad Street to Spring Street
■ Water main maintenance: N. Spur 63 from McCann Road to Glencrest Lane
Wastewater projects
■ Wastewater main maintenance: Heather Lane from Bill Owens Parkway to Jasmine Lane
■ Wastewater main maintenance: Richardson Street from High Street to Baxter Avenue
Streets projects
■ Construction: Traffic signal improvements on FM 2275 and Lou Galosy Way
Utility Projects
■ Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Harrison Road between Loop 281 and Fisher Road
■ Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Ninth Street
■ Construction: Sewer improvements at Shely Street
■ Construction: Sewer improvements at Pine Tree and Loop 281