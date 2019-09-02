Here’s a look at public works projects that could impact traffic this week across Longview:
Drainage projects
Brent Road from Snoddy Road to Autumn Lane
Streets projects
Clinic Drive from Fourth Street to dead end
South Ward Drive from Memphis Street to U.S. 80
Water projects
Water main maintenance: Timpson Street from 15th Street to MLK Boulevard
Water main maintenance: East Whaley Street from North Green Street to North Fredonia Street
Wastewater projects
Wastewater main maintenance: Mahlow Drive from Bluebird Drive to Hughey Drive
Utility projects
Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Harrison Road between Loop 281 and Fisher Road
Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Ninth Street
Construction: Sewer improvements at Shely Street