Here’s a look at public works projects that could impact traffic this week across Longview:

Drainage projects

Brent Road from Snoddy Road to Autumn Lane

Streets projects

Clinic Drive from Fourth Street to dead end

South Ward Drive from Memphis Street to U.S. 80

Water projects

Water main maintenance: Timpson Street from 15th Street to MLK Boulevard

Water main maintenance: East Whaley Street from North Green Street to North Fredonia Street

Wastewater projects

Wastewater main maintenance: Mahlow Drive from Bluebird Drive to Hughey Drive

Utility projects

Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Harrison Road between Loop 281 and Fisher Road

Construction: Water and sewer improvements at Ninth Street

Construction: Sewer improvements at Shely Street

 