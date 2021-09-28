Longview-area faith leaders, representatives from nonprofit organizations, parents and others tackled topics regarding risky youth behavior during a recent roundtable discussion hosted by Mercy Manor.
Mercy Manor Executive Director Stephanie Fears said she hopes such gatherings can help the nonprofit group keep its curriculum current and relevant to youth in East Texas.
“Our main mission for Mercy Manor is to help those in crisis pregnancy and to assist youth and others experiencing crisis pregnancy,” Fears said. “We’d love to come along behind and help reduce the risks that lead to crisis pregnancies. We would love to work ourselves out of a job.”
Topics ranged widely among risk factors facing youth today.
“Basically, it is a time that we can come together with those who are in the community to make sure the things we’re touching are current up to date,” she said.
Fears said Mercy Manor has taught a risk avoidance program for four years through private donations. This year, the group was able to obtain a grant.
“The round table discussion, we are trying to reach out to people who are most involved with youth,” Fears said, referring to participants. “It goes over a lot of the curriculum and content that is taught within our risk avoidance program. The goal is staying relevant and meeting the needs of what the community is saying they are seeing with our youth.”
At this past week's gathering, round table attendees were broken into three groups to discuss youth risk factor topics ranging from dangerous apps, entertainment, drugs, pornography, sexting, cyberbullying, fatherlessness, premarital sexual activity, dating violence, depression/suicide, teen pregnancy/STDs and more.
The Rev. Randy Ross of Impact Church of Longview said during the discussion on fatherlessness that it’s important to teach young men how to be good fathers through example. White Oak Community Church Pastor Davis Dusek told a story of how he meets with a young dad once a week because that man never had a father figure to talk with.
Thrive Longview Executive Director Clent Holmes spoke on premarital sexual activity and its effects.
“So one of the things that we've learned that we're trying to do differently is equip and inform young people much earlier, because they are getting access to information much earlier,” he said. “A lot of it from social media, a lot from peers.”
When young people learn information from those sources, it’s usually not accurate, Holmes said. Sometimes, youth will start experimenting out of curiosity in an unhealthy way.
“I grew up where I got a lot of direction, a lot of warning, like in the church, but I think where the church has failed or is failing is we do a lot of ‘don't dos,’ ” he said during the presentation. “We do a lot of harping on why something is not preferred. But we don't do a lot of equipping. As most of us know, if you just tell a child not to do something, that won't be enough, .That might even ... create the opposite.”
Teaching children to avoid crisis pregnancy is more complicated than just telling a child to remain abstinent because there are many risk factors, Fears said.
“The kids, they are smart,” Fears said. “They're just not equipped with the information. We want to empower them to make good decisions.”
After lunch, the groups discussed protective factors for youth such as goals, dating, communication, healthy marriages, positive peer influence, resistance skills, emotional intelligence and more.
This past week's gathering was held at The Landmark in downtown Longview, and the next event is set Thursday in Tyler.
Fears said the Longview session was productive, and the organization gathered a lot of information.
“We feel like we did learn a few things,” Fears said. “This was our first one to ever do, and we look forward to hearing more.”
She hopes to hold these discussions annually and looks forward to the Tyler session.
Mercy Manor uses the ESTEEM program to reach youth in schools and in the community. The program is aimed to help ages 10 through 19 develop life skills. The program adheres to Texas Health TEKS.
“It’s a local product, Fears said. “The author lives in Hallsville. It’s written by her with some peers locally who know our community.”
Fears said the funds going into risk avoidance programs like ESTEEM are worth the investment.
Thursday's roundtable talk is set 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn Tyler, 5701 South Broadway. RSVP by calling Tonya Waite at (903) 720-1295.