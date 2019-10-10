When Christian Heritage Classical School in Longview opened in 1994, board President David Mitchell said there were times the school wasn’t sure it would be open another year.
Twenty-five years later, he said the school is thriving with almost 300 students enrolled.
The school — which was called Christian Heritage School when it opened — will celebrate its 25th anniversary Oct. 25 with its annual fundraiser, The Big Event. Co-chair and parent Renee Robertson said The Big Event changes every year — past events have included a carnival and clay shoot — but this year’s will be a dinner and auction at Pineway Farms, 1410 S. Tyler St. in Gladewater.
“A big focus of our fundraising is to keep tuition affordable, and a lot of this money will go to scholarships,” she said. “We really desire for any family that fits the school that wants to come here, the tuition not be a hindrance.”
Some of the auction items at the fundraiser are experiences for students, such as being the principal for the day, a limo ride or lunch off campus, Robertson said. Other items are donated to the school, like a Christmas light set from Longview Lights, a handmade picnic table from a parent who is a welder and even a Lasik eye surgery donated by a parent who is an optometrist.
Robertson said the committee also will have budget items that parents and attendees can choose to fund. Those range from a set of classroom chairs to teacher training and more.
The school officially changed its name to Christian Heritage Classical School in 2016, according to its website, but it began teaching the classical method about 15 years ago.
Mitchell said a classical education is a style that emphasizes learning how to think versus just learning materials and facts.
An example is the senior thesis project, he said. While the project involves research, students have to pick a culturally relevant, current topic and give their own arguments and opinions versus citing others from research.
“It is trying to instill in students a lifelong love of learning,” Mitchell said. “Not just regurgitating information.”
Mitchell said the school is seeing momentum in enrollment and quality.
“We continue to see positive momentum in gaining traction within our community as people realize the benefits of not only having their children classically educated but in a Christ-centered environment,” he said.
The anniversary gives school leadership a chance to decide the direction of the next 25 years, Mitchell said.
“That’s really excited to think about,” he said. “We’re just getting started.”
Tickets for The Big Event can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/christianheritage and are $25 for one person and $250 for a table of eight.