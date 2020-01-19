An event aimed at providing a variety of free services to Longview's homeless residents is set 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Longview Exhibit Building on Jaycee Drive.
The Homeless Resource Day is a collaborative effort of the city of Longview and various nonprofit organizations to help meet the needs of homeless residents.
In one day, a person experiencing homelessness can find, enroll in and receive services that would otherwise take months to secure, according to the city. Corporations, nonprofit organizations and government agencies provide participants with services.
Potential or preferred services include but are not limited to: distribution of hygiene kits, dental care, eyeglasses, haircuts, showers, housing information, food, personal care products, veterans services, medical care, mental health services, Texas identification cards, employment counseling and job placement and veterinary services for pets.