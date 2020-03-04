For a third straight month, the city canceled the monthly test of its emergency warning siren system.
This month's cancellation was because of "on-going inclement weather in and around Longview," the city said in a statement.
The tests usually occur at noon on the first Wednesday of each month.
With Wednesday's cancellation, the system has not been tested since December. The January test was canceled because the first Wednesday was New Year's Day. The February test also was canceled because of inclement weather on the first Wednesday of that month.