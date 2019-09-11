A Longview business owner and pastor has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the state's Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services.
Darrin R. Rudolph is owner of Rudy’s Transport Services of East Texas LLC and pastor of Greenhill Baptist Church. He will serve a term set to expire Jan. 1, 2020, on the council, which recommends changes to the EMS and trauma system to ensure comprehensive and efficient delivery of emergency care.
Rudolph is a member of the Independent Funeral Directors Association and 3rd Degree Member of Fred Douglas Lodge. He received his funeral director certification from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service and is working on a bachelor of science in criminal justice from American InterContinental University, according to information from the governor's office.