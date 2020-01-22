It will take outreach and opinion gathering to find activities and programs that bring more seniors into the city of Longview’s recreation facilities, members of a new municipal panel said.
The city’s seven-member Senior Advisory Committee met Tuesday at City Hall to talk about Green Street Recreation Center attendance as well as programs and services that attract participation.
The committee advises city staff on issues important to Longview’s senior citizen population including programs, policies and operations at the Green Street Recreation Center.
Topics ranged from surveying residents to how to better attract minority populations — as well as some residents’ request for a more centrally located senior center.
“People quit coming to places that they don’t feel welcomed,” said Committee Chairwoman Sondra Scalco, a former nursing facility administrator.
The committee is an outgrowth from a community meeting nearly a year ago, also at City Hall, in which staff and District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara received feedback from residents over the closing of Longview Regional Medical Center’s Senior Circle, which provided recreational offerings to senior residents.
Some residents said at that Feb. 15 meeting that the Green Street Recreation Center was not centrally located and that they didn’t want to travel south of U.S. 80 at night.
Most Senior Advisory Committee members Tuesday said the center’s location is just fine and shouldn’t be moved.
“Everything is moving out north,” member Jennita Carter said. “That’s a barrier for the south side. ... That’s making the south side more desolate.”
Committee member Jim Cogar said the notion of Green Street Recreation Center not being centrally located “shouldn’t be entertained, because it’s just not true. This is Longview, not Dallas or Houston. ... You can get anywhere in this city in less than 15 minutes.”
City staff said any talk of a new facility or moving senior activities would be in a conversation about long-term goals and objectives and that the committee should focus now on the short-term goals.
“That’s a question for when we get much more further down the road,” Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said.
Attendance decreased slightly over the final months of 2019 at the Green Street Recreation Center, which offers programs, games and other activities geared to senior residents.
The facility averaged 40 patrons a day in October, but that dropped below 32 a day in November and December, city Recreation Manager Seth Pyle said. The decrease is a usual seasonal occurrence, he said, because members often wait to renew their lapsed memberships after the first of the year.
Staff surveyed committee members and found that half of them believe the community has a need for more programs that recognize the senior community.
“We want more input on what people want to see,” Pyle said.
Staff intend to survey Green Street Recreation Center members as well as other people in the community, Caron said, to gauge how the city can offer programs that will interest and attract more seniors to participate. He also said he desired more and better marketing for those programs.
“That’s something that we need to focus much more on,” Caron said.
Scalco noticed robust attendance and a packed parking lot when she visited Green Street Recreation Center earlier Tuesday afternoon, she said, but she also noticed that few, if any, of the attendees were Hispanic or black.
“They were rocking” Tuesday, Scalco said of her visit.
Carter, committee member Marie Edwards and others said it will take direct outreach to those minority communities to find out what will bring them into participation.
“That’s one of the things we want to do is push out what our recreation programs are,” Scalco said.
Among short-term objectives for the committee are developing recreation-focused programs, maintaining the focus on expanding recreation programs for seniors and incorporating training and information provided by outside entities such as the East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Longview City Council created the committee July 25 to identify and try to address issues related to seniors in the community.