A busy few days lie ahead for Longview Teen Court and its executive director, NaTusha Howard.
The 31-year-old nonprofit organization that places teenagers in real courtroom action — and keeps teens charged with misdemeanors from facing a criminal sentence — is holding its annual barbecue fundraiser Saturday near Gilmer, then will hold training and mock trials two days later in Longview.
The mock trials, conducted after 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, are open to the public, but teen attorneys say that the proceedings are nothing like Judge Judy or other courts broadcast on television.
“There’s a lot less yelling,” teen attorney Robert Burnfield, 15, a junior at the University of Texas at Tyler University Academy at Longview, said.
Pine Tree High School freshman Jessica Garcia, 14, also a teen attorney, added, “It’s more that (witnesses) agree to what you say.”
Participation also could lead to a college scholarship.
Teen Court was created by the Junior League of Longview in 1988 as a legally binding alternative system of justice.
Young offenders facing misdemeanors are given the chance to make restitution for their offenses through community service, educational classes and jury service, provided they plead guilty to the charge.
For offenders and teens who volunteer to serve as prosecutors or defense attorneys, the court is a hands-on educational opportunity to better understand the criminal justice system.
“It’s real court,” Howard said.
There are no plea bargains, Teen Court trainer Chris Botto said.
“That’s the whole point of teen court is to present the trial to a jury of their peers, so they have a jury of their peers, as well,” said Botto, who is a Longview attorney and Gladewater Municipal court judge who formerly served as a Gregg County assistant district attorney.
“I train them on how to present a case, both prosecution and defense, and then we run them through the wringer on every aspect of trial,” Botto said.
“The idea of the prosecution is that they ask questions that it’s either a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer,” Burnfield said, “but for the defense, what you’re trying to do is make them seem like an actual person that’s likable, not someone who did this on this day.”
Ashly James, a Pine Tree High School junior, has been a teen attorney since late last year.
When defendants come to teen court, they’ve already pleaded guilty to whatever misdemeanor of which they were accused, she said.
“They admit guilt, and they’re here because they want to get the misdemeanor off of their record,” James said, “so they tell the jury what happened, that they’re sorry, that they’re here to take responsibility, and then we as the Teen Court attorneys, we either prosecute or defend how many community service hours they should get.”
Teen Court is always looking for teenagers to volunteer to become attorneys, Howard said.
“It’s a great program that strengthens their character. It strengthens their public speaking and their confidence, as well, and it teaches them about the law. It’s a free program. We meet twice a month for training, and the teen attorneys prosecute and defend the Teen Court cases,” Howard said. “If they stick with it and graduate, we offer a $1,000 scholarship.”
The annual BBQ Bash Cook Off and Festival is Teen Court’s annual event that raises funds not just for the scholarship but activities throughout the year, including teen attorneys’ participation in mock trials around the state.
The fundraiser, scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Flyin’ Feathers Ranch, on Flamingo Road at Texas 300, about 3 miles south of Gilmer, pits competing grilling experts and bakers against one another, with ticket-paying guests eating all of the barbecue, drinks and sweets they can scarf before voting for their favorite ribs, chicken, brisket and cupcakes.
“It helps run our daily operations,” Howard said of the festival, “and also this year, with the new teen attorneys that we have … we’re hoping to be a competitor in other Teen Court mock trials.”