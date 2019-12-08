The Longview panel making recommendations for a Walk of Honor in the city is holding fast to its guidelines — even if that means excluding the governor.
A request to recognize Gov. Greg Abbott as an inaugural inductee into the Walk of Honor recognition was rejected by members of a city task force Nov. 21 at the Longview Public Library.
The vote came one week after the task force presented recommendations for the Walk of Honor to the Longview City Council. Among the recommendations, the panel wants to restrict current elected officials and also wants to consider nominees through a predetermined process.
Mayor Andy Mack had asked the task force to amend its recommendations by allowing current statewide or national elected officials and by allowing the city to select an initial honoree outside of the recommended nomination process.
Mack plans to visit the governor “in the very near future” and wanted to offer to recognize Abbott — who lived in Longview for about six years beginning at age 6 — with a star on the Walk of Honor, according to draft minutes of the November meeting.
Mack said Friday that the City Council will override the task force’s recommendation on the matter.
“This is a non-issue,” he said.
During discussion on the mayor’s suggestion, several task force members stated that, under normal circumstances, it was likely that Abbott could be nominated and considered for recognition once he’s left office, but that making special circumstances now might make it more difficult to stick to recommended guidelines in the future.
“They really didn’t talk about politics. They just talked about process,” city spokesman and task force liaison Shawn Hara said. “(Mack) didn’t talk about politics when he brought it up.”
Jim Cogar, a task force member who is also chairman of the Gregg County Democratic Party, made the motion to leave the recommendations as they were made, effectively preventing the governor’s consideration for a Walk of Honor star while in office.
Another member, Karen Maines, seconded the motion, and all of the members attending the November meeting — Tamika Franklin, Debbie Fontaine, Hank Guichelaar, Marshall Jackson, Scott Lewis, Vickie Slover, Cogar and Maines voted in favor of the motion.
Task Force Chairman Tim Patrick abstained from the vote.
Three members were not in attendance, according to the minutes. Vikki Jones said by email that she would vote to not make exceptions. David Choy said in an email that he would have allowed the exception, and Marion Mack said by phone that she would consent with the group’s decision.
Task force recommendations are subject to final approved by the City Council, which formed the group. Council members will consider the matter when they meet Jan. 9, Hara said.