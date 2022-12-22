The Salvation Army of Longview still needs more than $40,000 to reach its goal for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, which ends Saturday.
This past year, the campaign raised just less than $124,000, and this year's goal was set at $150,000. Since Nov. 3, kettles have been placed at locations around Longview and will remain out until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Salvation Army of Longview Capt. Tamara Robb said as of Dec. 17, the nonprofit organization had collected roughly $108,000 of its $150,000 goal. Robb stood outside Thursday one of the entrances at the Walmart on Fourth Street ringing a bell and gathering donations for the campaign.
"We're just trying to raise more because the more we raise, the more we can do in the community," she said.
She also was competing Thursday against her fellow bell ringers for Beat the Captain Day. She explained that if a bell ringer collected more donations than her on Thursday, that person would win a prize.
"I'm just trying to keep their morale up and their spirits up because with the weather being cold the next couple of days, we're just trying to keep them going and continuing," Robb said.
The Red Kettle Campaign is the organization's largest annual fundraiser and helps maintain its many programs and services such as providing shelter for men, women and children; daily meals; stocking its food pantry and commodities closet; and providing utility and rental assistance, she said.
According to Robb, 88 cents of every dollar donated goes directly back into services to help the community.
She said it's been difficult to secure volunteers to ring this holiday weekend, but it isn't too late to sign up for a shift.
The Salvation Army of Longview serves Gregg and Harrison counties, and a total of 30 sites in both counties are hosting Red Kettles including: all local Walmarts, Sam's Club, Brookshire's, Super 1, Kroger, the Longview Mall, Hobby Lobby and several locations in Kilgore and Marshall.
This year, a QR code on the back of the sign where Red Kettles are stationed allows donors to scan and donate via smartphone using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo.
Robb said she'd had several people donate electronically but "not as much as we'd like to see."
The Salvation Army of Tyler also is struggling to meet its goal, with Capt. Jeremy Walker telling the Tyler Morning Telegraph that it was falling significantly behind its $385,000 goal. The Tyler organization has raised 60% of its target, he said.
“We are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance,” Walker said.
To sign up to volunteer, visit registertoring.com .