The Salvation Army in Marshall started providing expanded services this month, with a staff member now working at Mission Marshall to provide social services each Friday.
The expansion comes through an "organizational restructure" involving the Salvation Army in Longview and Marshall, placing what had been a Salvation Army service unit under the Salvation Army in Longview, said Capt. Nick Hutchinson with the Longview Salvation Army.
Before the change, volunteers in the Marshall community acted on behalf of the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army operates a feeding program and shelter in Longview and provides other social services. The organization is not establishing a feed program or shelter in Marshall but will offer rent and utility assistance and referrals to other organizations and programs as needed.
"Now, (Marshall) will have the advantage of a dedicated Salvation Army staff," Hutchinson said.
The office in Mission Marshall, at 2901 South Washington Ave., is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays. The Longview office at 519 E. Cotton St., is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday for social services, and emergency shelter intake begins at 5 p.m. Appointments are required to seek services in either Marshall or Longview, with same-day appointments available, by calling (903) 215-8463.
“Since March of 2020, The Salvation Army has pivoted and adjusted many of our basic services to serve those while we all navigate the pandemic,” Hutchinson said. “We have experienced heightened need due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have seen many people coming to us for help for the very first time. Many have experienced the loss of hours or pay cuts, and many others have lost their jobs. These challenges hit close to home as we head into the holiday season.
"As parents do what they can to provide for their children and families, we assist with food, toys, and emotional and spiritual care. Thanks to the ongoing support of our community, the Salvation Army is here to help and will continue to carry out our mission of meeting human needs.”
He said transportation can be provided to people in Harrison County who need to use the food pantry or shelter at the Longview office. He noted, though, that Mission Marshall already has a "huge" and "successful" food pantry program.
"We’re extremely grateful they’re allowing us space in their building so we can come in there and serve the community as well," Hutchinson said.
Marshall also will see Salvation Army bell ringers — for the organization's signature Red Kettle fundraiser — out during the holiday season. The fundraiser is part of the organization's year-round work to raise money to support the food pantry, commodities closet, emergency shelter, rent and utility assistance and emotional and spiritual care, the organization said.