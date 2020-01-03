Longview donors gave $192,000 to Salvation Army red kettles in the 2019 holiday season.
Capt. Nick Hutchinson, corps officer for the Salvation Army, said in a written statement that the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign raised $31,000 more this year than in 2018.
“One a day-to-day basis this year, we saw an increase in donations on all but four days this season,” he said. “This is no small feat.”
The bell-ringing season started with this possibility of a deficit, Hutchinson said. Thanksgiving fell later in November in 2019, which meant the organization lost five days to ring bells.
“With this shorter season, we faced a potential $20,000 shortfall compared to last year,” he said. “We had a gracious regular donor that heard about this shortfall and blessed us with a $50,000 check to kick the campaign off and offset the difference of the shorter season.”
Hutchinson said the Longview Salvation Army also offered Red Kettle sponsorships. For a donation between $500 and $1,000, businesses could advertise on a kettle sign.
The Tyler Salvation Army also reported a strong holiday season. It said it reached its fundraising goal of $400,000.
The success of the East Texas organizations seems to be an abnormality in the national Red Kettle campaign. Hutchinson said overall, the Salvation Army was down $12 million nationally.
“The people of Gregg County have shown us that they care about the well-being of their neighbors that have fallen on hard times,” he said. “For those that gave of their finances, and for the many volunteers that came out to ring the bells themselves, we are truly grateful and blessed.”
The Salvation Army’s fundraising troubles are echoed by nonprofit organizations across the country. An annual philanthropy report published by the Giving USA Foundation said that though charitable giving between 2017 and 2018 grew by 0.07% in total dollars donated, it declined 1.7% when adjusted for inflation.
“The environment for giving in 2018 was far more complex than most years, with shifts in tax policy and the volatility of the stock market,” Rick Dunham, chairman of Giving USA Foundation and CEO of Dunham + Co., said in a June statement.
Dunham said he believes recent tax policy changes were a direct cause of fewer charitable donors this year. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 doubled the standard deduction, which taxpayers can claim to reduce their taxable income.
Historically, only about 30% of taxpayers took the alternative route and opted to itemize their deductions, some of which could be claimed for charitable donations. After the changes in the 2017 tax bill, which made choosing the standard deduction the easier and more practical for more people, only about 10% now opt to itemize.
With a reduced incentive for charitable giving comes a decrease in the number of people who claim the charitable deduction.
Households with individual donors, as opposed to corporations, donate more than two-thirds of all charitable dollars.
The money given from Longview donors will help the Salvation Army run its facilities.
“We can continue to keep our shelter and soup kitchen open 365 days a year, our social services office is able to provide rent and utility assistance, in addition to our food pantry and commodities closet being fully stocked,” Hutchinson said. “The funds raised at Christmas help us throughout the entire year, because need knows no season.”