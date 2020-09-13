Although not required by the Texas Education Agency, Longview school districts are administering tests to determine where students might have fallen behind in the spring during virtual learning.
The “COVID slide” is a term used by schools to describe students missing concepts when schools closed in March because of the pandemic.
The TEA offers a beginning of the year assessment that can help schools gauge where students are in their learning and how much of a “slide” they had.
Though the test is given like the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness and has questions from the STAAR, the exams do not carry the same weight as the STAAR test that was canceled in the spring.
John York, Longview ISD director of elementary curriculum and instruction, said the decision by the district to administer the assessments to students aimed to measure “where our students are in terms of learning loss or growth.
“This is a measure to see how we can best help them be successful this academic school year,” he said.
Parents in the district voiced confusion this past week to the News-Journal, saying communication from the district made it seem like the tests were required by the state.
One email sent from officials to Foster Middle School parents said “our campus will administer the required Beginning of the Year Assessments from the Texas Education Agency. Each school in the district is required to administer these assessments with the purpose to gauge where students are academically and allow teachers to plan how to address any gaps in learning following our abrupt school closure in the Spring semester.”
A Longview High School parent also told the News-Journal that she was told by the school that the TEA is requiring the test.
Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs also are administering some form of the test.
Debbie Terry, director of assessment and accountability at Pine Tree ISD, said the district is giving its own test instead of the one from the TEA. She said each campus has its own testing dates.
The beginning of the year assessment from the TEA has questions from the 2019-20 STAAR test that was not administered. At districts giving that test, students are taking the exam they would have taken in the spring.
“The items available are released so we’re just creating our own to monitor the students’ progress,” Terry said. “We are sending assessments to our virtual learners as well.”
Instead of giving the whole test at once, Terry said Pine Tree is giving parts of the exam at the end of units.
Penny Fleet, Spring Hill ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and special programs, said the district is giving a paper version of the test to students, though there was a window of time to give it online.
“We have a data management system to scan the tests and look at how they do,” she said. “Getting the PDF version allowed for more flexibility on the timeline of giving the test.”
Spring Hill already assessed kindergarten through fifth grades in reading and math with previous testing.
Beginning of the year assessments will be for fourth grade and older because it is the STAAR from the previous year, Fleet said.
“The point TEA was trying to make is did (student) gain everything they were supposed to gain because we were out? We were pleasantly surprised with our results because we were afraid of the COVID slide,” Fleet said. “What we saw with the data is we didn’t really have that. The intermediate was actually slightly higher in the beginning of the year reporting, so we were encouraged by those numbers.”