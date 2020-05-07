When students left for spring break in March, they planned to return to campuses.
Then COVID-19 happened.
Schools had to shut down for the remainder of the school year because of the global pandemic, so now, they are hosting end-of-year parades to celebrate students and allow the children to pick up materials they left behind.
Longview ISD’s Hudson PEP Elementary School hosted a “reverse parade” Wednesday for students to pick up school supplies and other items left in the classroom from the school year.
To adhere to social distancing, the parades are separated by grades and on different days. Wednesday was set aside for fourth grade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the fifth grade from 3 to 6 p.m.
People were asked to keep the cars moving and get their supplies from teachers and wave goodbye to them in masks and gloves.
The first- and third-grade parades at Hudson PEP are today. The second-grade parade will be Tuesday.
At Pine Tree ISD, spokeswoman Mary Whitton said the district is planning end-of-year celebration parades at the football stadium. Teachers will be parked, and students can parade by to say goodbye to them for the summer.
All parades will start at 6 p.m. and will be separated by campus to follow social distancing guidelines.
The primary campus parade is Tuesday, Parkway Elementary on May 13, Birch Elementary on May 14, middle school on May 15, junior high on May 18 and high school grades 9-11 on May 19. Seniors will have their own parade on May 20.
Anyone can participate in the parades, which are meant to be a celebration. Students can drop off items they need to return, such as library books, at times and days communicated to them by their campus.
While not a parade, Spring Hill High School seniors will have a senior walk at 10 a.m. Monday. The seniors traditionally walk through the halls to say goodbye one last time, but this year they will walk outside the building to practice social distancing.