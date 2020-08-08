Substitute teachers in Longview schools will have to grapple with more than filling in for lessons when school starts.
Safety protocols are being prepared and adjusted for the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of the virus, and substitutes are being trained in the new procedures.
While districts have posted a need for substitutes on social media, most say they will have a sufficient supply.
Longview ISD Human Resources Director Loretta Thompson-Martin said while the district has received several questions from potential substitutes, once the procedures were explained they were still willing to be substitute teachers.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district’s normal substitutes have mostly signed up to return, but he does anticipate there could be less than other school years.
For Spring Hill ISD, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said about 35 substitutes have responded to the district’s call, which he said is a good amount for a district its size.
Training for substitutes at all districts will have to include the new safety protocols at campuses, and personal protective equipment will be available.
Guidry said Spring Hill ISD also will record the training so anyone else who wants to become a substitute can be easily trained.
Training for substitutes will include the new safety training as an addition to the usual training, Clugston said.
At Longview ISD, Thompson-Martin said the district is only allowing 10 people to train at a time and they must pre-register.
She said the district will not be able to train substitutes in the virtual learning techniques, so they will not substitute for those methods.
Clugston said virtual learning substitutes will depend on campus and class.
“For a lot of virtual stuff, that’s stuff teachers can handle from home if they are able,” he said. “Just like any classroom, a teacher leaves directions on procedures. If it’s a longterm sub ... our teachers tend to request certain subs for how their class operates, and this really wouldn’t be any different.”
Thompson-Martin said the district is keeping student safety in mind as they train substitutes, which includes asking them to stay home if they feel sick, take their temperature before going to campus and removing themselves if they get sick during the day.
“Safety is of utmost importance,” she said. “And as we begin the school year, yes we are excited about the instruction that we will be providing to our students, but we will also take into consideration the safety environment while the instruction is taking place.”