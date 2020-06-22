School districts in parts of the country are dissolving relationships with local police departments amid protests and calls to defund the police.
But Longview public schools are happy with the relationships and will continue using Longview Police Department services.
Assistant superintendents at Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs all said school resources officers are a positive influence on campus.
“A big part of what our officers do on campuses are get to know our teachers and students and be a presence on our campuses,” Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said in a written statement. “These SROs and officers allow students to see the positive side of law enforcement because they become part of their everyday life.”
Williams said officers have found ways outside of their typical duties to help students, such as raising money for bikes, help fill uniform closets, create blue Santa programs to give holiday and birthday gifts to students.
Pine Tree ISD spokeswoman Mary Whitton said an officer at Pine Tree started a program where students can get tickets if they are seen doing a good deed and can be entered in a drawing. Some students also get to spend part of the day in a game room he created.
Assistant Superintendent Valerie Baxter said the relationship the officers build with students has a positive effect in the district.
“When they walk the halls, they have the chance to visit with our kids and have relationships with them,” she said. “When trust is built, when people know one another, my children will tell them a lot of things, but that’s good in the sense that the children tell them personal information and I think we avoid a lot of incidents on campuses because of their relationships with officers.”
For Baxter, relationships are what can bridge the gap between officers and children of color who might not feel safe around police.
“While recognizing that that has been a systemic issue, in my humble opinion, from where I sit that’s not what we deal with here and I’m very thankful for that,” she said. “I think that has to do with how our officers treat our children, and they treat them with respect.”
Helping children feel safe on campus is all about working together, Baxter said.
“Police do what they’re trained to the way they’re trained to do it, and educators have a different way,” she said. “But when the two mesh together in a positive way, you get positive things. My only care out of this is, ‘How does this benefit my kids?’ And my officers benefit my kids.”
Pine Tree ISD has two SROs and Spring Hill has one.
Longview ISD has three SROs that have campuses they report to and also rotate between campuses within the district, Williams said.
“In addition to the SROs, we have officers from Longview Police Department and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office that help on campuses as well. At Forest Park and Foster, two officers from LPD assist Officer (Jose) Montalvo and Officer (Robert) Brian. At LHS, there are four LPD officers that assist Officer Martin. At Judson STEAM Academy, we have two sheriff’s deputies that are on duty throughout the school day. The costs associated with our security is split between the city and the district.”
Spring Hill ISD Assistant Superintendent Adrian Knight said the district has a 10-month contract to pay half the salary of the officer, maintenance for the vehicle and fuel. It costs the district about $4,500 a month.
Longview ISD’s cost is about $15,000 a month with a 10-month contract.
Knight said all school resource officers in the state have to attend trainings and go to conferences for working with schools.
Some of that training includes active shooter training, de-escalation tactics, behavioral assessment and specific training in dealing with teenagers and adolescents.
The officers at each district do not stay on one campus all day. They rotate to different campuses.
The officers do not deal with discipline issues, Baxter and Knight both said. The line between when an officer handles an issue and when the school does is if a law is broken.
But an administrator is still contacted first if a teacher suspects a law was violated, Baxter said.
“We have them there to help support us, to find out if a law has been broken and then they take over,” Baxter said. “They are not our first line of defense.”
Knight said officers will not determine any type of punishment or disciplinary action. Administrators handle punishment.
“That’s not their job,” Knight said. “Their job is part teacher, part counselor, part law enforcement officer, but in the big picture they’re there to be a mentor to those kids. They’re not there to walk in there and be a gruff police officer presence on campus. They’re there to build relationships with those kids and become a mentor.”