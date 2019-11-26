Longview is looking for residents who need help removing lead from their homes.
With a $2 million federal grant in tow, the city has issued a call for low- to moderate-income homeowners and renters to have their homes abated of lead-based paint.
Qualified residents can have their homes abated at no cost to them, and accommodations might be provided while they are displaced during the abatement process.
Reduced brain volume, learning disabilities, malformed bones and nausea are some symptoms of lead exposure. Chronic illness among children can lead to extensive missed time in school and other activities, while it can result in unemployment or underemployment for adults.
Homes built before 1978 — when lead-based paint was outlawed in the U.S. — are the focus of Get the Lead Out, the city’s lead-safe housing program.
The city has set a goal of abating 109 housing units with lead-based paint hazards over the next three years.
Dietrich Johnson, community services assistant director, said qualified residents must have a household income less than 80% of the city’s 2019 median income of $57,400. They also must have children age 6 or under living in the home, and it must be located inside the city limits.
Targeted ZIP codes are 75601, 75602 and 75604 because they have a high concentration of homes built before 1978, as well as before 1940. During the grant writing process, the city attained some baseline data on those homes, he said.
“We have an inventory of homes that we will be looking at and reaching out to those people in terms of opportunities to submit applications for review,” Johnson said.
Because of Longview’s aging housing stock, the city qualified for the maximum amount of $2.5 million in grant funding, but federal regulators reduced the amount to $2 million after realizing that Longview is a first-time recipient under the program, Johnson previously said.
About nine out of 10 homes inspected by city staff tend to test positive for lead, Community Development Coordinator Dakota Brown said in March. Because of testing mandates, the full lead abatement process can be expensive, costing anywhere from $8,000 to $14,000 and up to $25,000 in larger municipalities.
Each remediation project will have about a three-month life, but the actual abatement will take place in less than 10 days — the maximum amount of time that HUD allows a family to be displaced from their home, staff said.
To apply for abatement or for information, call (903) 237-1204 or (903) 237-1201, or go to the city’s Community Development Office at 1201 N. Sixth St., Longview, TX 75605.