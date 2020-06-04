Longview Community Development is seeking input to its Community Development Block Grant/HOME Community Needs survey.
A consolidated plan is required by all cities receiving Community Development Block Grant dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funds help communities provide housing and suitable living environments while expanding economic opportunities principally for low and moderate-income people. The plan is designed to engage the community and local stakeholders in developing a five-year document with priorities and goals, and the survey helps gather input.
Public hearings also have been scheduled via teleconference at 5:30 p.m. today, Monday and Tuesday.
Longview expects to receive CDBG and other grant funds for fiscal year 2020-21 available on Oct. 1. Exact amounts have not been announced at this time.
The survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/GYR8XVH , closes June 26.