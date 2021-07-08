More than 16 months have passed since Summer Meadows skilled nursing facility in Longview had its last social gathering for residents and the public. The facility held its Summerfest on Thursday with vendors, signaling a return to pre-pandemic activities.
Activities Director Tana Pierce said she was thrilled to see the public come out to interact with residents and provide them a chance to buy treats, makeup and more.
“We’re ready and we want to celebrate,” she said. “We had our Valentine’s party in February (2020), and then we were locked down.”
Summer Meadows Administrator Greg Sechrist said the residents “were antsy to get out and celebrate not being cooped up.”
“It’s kind of giving them a chance to see some different faces and be able to be normal again,” he said.
Nursing, assisted living, hospice and other similar facilities were locked down and did not allow close contact with visitors through much of 2020 because of state and federal mandates.
Pierce and Sechrist said they remember how isolated residents were during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“I suppose the hardest thing through all this, as you walked down the halls and you see them so isolated, at best it was a quick visit through the window and through a mask,” Sechrist said. “It was hard.”
Even being able to open up doors and the hallways was a big step.
“They were isolated for so long,” Sechrist said. “Anything we can do right now to get them to feel like they’re not alone is good.”
Head of Resident Counsel Joan Rieger was able to buy treats Thursday to take back to her room. Some residents enjoyed sitting in the shade and being around people.
Vendors set up tents with freebies, while others set up goods to sell. Free information about various hospice groups and health organizations also was available.
Heart to Heart Hospice Community Education Representative Jacob Gibbons said getting back out at public events means everything to him.
“Part of loving is that interaction, so with our hospice being able to interact with not just clinicians and providers but with the patients and others, it’s amazing,” he said. “It was like torture for a year and a half.”
Lauren Gomez and Lydia Melton set up a table to sell “care freshies” to help raise money for Gomez’ nephew, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Damian, 3, of Hallsville, is staying in Fort Worth for treatment. Funds raised will help the family with travel and more, Gomez said.
“It's nice to be able to sell in person, it’s different than online,” she said.
Longview police officer Misty Ryan also free child identification cards at Thursday's event.
Sammy Ferrell, 10, and Gage Ferrell, 5, both had their pictures taken and ID cards made. The two were excited for the experience.
“He was really cute when he saw his card,” Sammy said of Gage.