The 77-year-old Vietnam veteran entered the Parkview on Hollybrook Independent Senior Living dining room to applause Thursday night.
Frank Hajart was all smiles, shocked to see his favorite karaoke DJ Jud Hagan singing “Hello Darlin'” by Conway Twitty. The dining room and lobby had been transformed into a VFW hall, complete with flags and signs for the now closed Post 1183.
“I can’t believe it, it’s a complete surprise,” Hajart said. “Are you kidding me? It’s the last thing I expected!”
Not long after arriving, Hajart gave his karaoke rendition of Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire and later danced with another resident to Hagan singing Brooks & Dunn’s Neon Moon.
Vibrant Life Director Andrea Ziegler and staff managed to decorate the lobby and dining area in about two hours, when Hajart’s children took him out for a bit. VFW Post 4002 brought over the flags for decorations.
The party for Hajart is the first of hopefully many "Living the Dream" events, Ziegler said.
“We want to do one once a quarter for a resident,” she said. The goal is to make something happen for them that they want to do.
More than 50 residents, staff and family members came out to enjoy the night with cake, drinks and even opening the center's pub bar.
Hajart was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1183 in Longview among other veterans organizations.
“I wish they never would have closed it,” Hajart said. “That was my second home every Friday and Saturday. We would go up there and dance.”
The VFW Post 1183 provided a community for Hajart and it was difficult on him when the post closed.
“This is going to be one of the best things that has happened to Dad in a long time,” Hajart’s daughter Keila Williams said. Williams said all of the residents, including Hajart, are social and the pandemic lockdown was difficult to cope with. “This is a big deal for them.”
Hajart was thrilled that all three of his children were in town.
Williams lives in East Texas but Aaron and Bradley Hajart live on the east coast.
“I think it’s been 15 years since we’ve all been in Longview together,” Aaron said. “It was a complete happenstance that we were all in town.”
Williams joked that Hajart’s curfew from the VFW was much later than any curfew the children ever had.
“He used to come back from there at 1 in the morning,” Ziegler said, laughing. “He loved that place.”
Hajart was born in former Yugoslavia and immigrated to the United States when he was 12-years-old. He joined the Marines in the ’60s and served in Vietnam.
Back when he signed up for service, he was told that he could get his citizenship but never did. It didn’t come up again until he was denied when applying for his driver's license about 5 years ago.
Hajart became a U.S. citizen in 2018.