Leora Vetter placed her hand on husband Ralph’s cheek and kissed him on the forehead during a Valentine’s Day ceremony in which the couple renewed their vows at nearly 61 years of marriage.
Twenty couples participated in the ceremony Monday at Parkview on Hollybrook senior living center in Longview to renew their wedding vows as other residents remembered lost spouses.
The Vetters had not previous renewed their vows, although they will celebrate 61 years next month. Ralph Vetter said he has wanted to renew the couple’s vows many times before.
“I love this woman dearly,” he said. “She’s been good to me through the years, and I just want her to know how much I care for her — thank her for what she did for me.”
Monday’s vows renewal ceremony was part of the facility’s “Living the Dream” series that provides residents a way to make requests for activities.
Activities Director Andrea Ziegler said the Parkview aims to have an event each quarter for a resident. It’s first event was in August when the facility recreated a karaoke night for resident Frank Hajart.
Monday’s event began when resident Jerry Evans approached Ziegler with an idea for a vows renewal ceremony, she said. It was initially planned for National Spouses Day on Jan. 26, but a bout of COVID-19 in the facility pushed it back.
The ceremony started as chaplain Johnny Puryear led the vows renewal during which 20 couples turned to each other and repeated the words, “I still do,” before sharing a kiss.
Some of the participants held bouquets. Some wore boutonnieres, and others had their had adorned with flowers.
Residents who participated in remembering a spouse then headed outside and were handed white balloons to release.
The balloons read, “You are loved. You are missed. You are remembered.”
Helen Hoffman, 102, released a balloon for her late husband Horace Brown. They had been together for 43 years when he died in 1983.
Hoffman said the remembrance ceremony made her heart pound.
"Oh, it's wonderful. It brings back all the memories, and it just makes you feel good," Hoffman said.
Everyone then returned to the dining room to for the reception. Couples could have their picture taken under a decorated wedding arch. Dinner and dessert were planned for later in the evening.
Ralph Vetter said after the vows that his first date with his wife-to-be was a movie featuring Robert Mitchum. After checking his phone, he remembered its title to be “Home from the Hill” released in 1960. His wife’s eyes lit up when he said the film’s name.
“Thank you for that,” Leora Vetter said.
Ralph Vetter drove a powder blue 1960 Pontiac convertible at the time. He said he remembered it was February, and his date wanted to cruise around with the top down.
“So, we put the top down, the heater on full blast and we talked and talked and talked forever,” he said. “We never dated anybody else again.”