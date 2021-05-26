The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is in the midst of a yearly feline influx, taking in more than 150 cats so far this month.
Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said the large number of cats and dogs brought into the facility is fairly normal for this time of year.
“It’s not terribly uncommon this year during kitten season,” Kemper said. Starting in February, the adoption center tends to take in more cats. As of Wednesday, 154 have been taken in during May, which is the highest number of felines brought into the facility during a single month this year.
Kemper said 127 cats were taken in during April and 87 in March.
It’s hard to say what the facility's capacity is for cats as many mother cats are being housed with their kittens. Some are not able to be adopted yet because they are too young.
“We’re working on finding homes for the ones we can adopt out and finding fosters and rescues for the ones who aren't old enough,” Kemper said.
He said the Longview facility isn't alone in experiencing a large influx of cats, adding that a shelter in Dallas is almost at capacity.
“We are having a surge of animals like every shelter across the state and country right now," Kemper said. "We’re committed to finding them all homes.
“We haven't euthanized a cat in over two years, and we don't plan on starting now."
Kemper said the adoption center is seeing a little bit of everything this month.
“On Monday, we took in an injured turtle,” he said.
A large number of dogs also have been brought in to the Longview facility, with 162 so far in May. In April, 172 dogs were taken in and 184 in March.
“We shut down through puppy and kitten season last year,” Kemper said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most dogs the adoption center has ever taken in was 187 in October 2020.
“When we had the 187 dogs come in, we had a lot fewer cats,” Kemper said. “When you have a lot of both, you have a lot to do to take care of both. It takes a lot of staff to make it happen, and we want to make sure that they’re all getting handled.”
All adult dog and cat adoptions are free this month, while puppy and kitten adoptions are 50% off. The adoption fee includes microchip, spay/neuter and age-appropriate vaccinations.
“Our lobby is open,” Kemper said. “We invite anyone down.”