Longview shelters and community organizations are working to keep homeless residents safe during the record-breaking winter weather.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected again Friday.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission Managing Executive Director Brian Livingston said about 200 people are staying at Hiway 80's facilities in Longview.
The mission has not had any issues with power, water or food because of the community, he said. Chick-fil-A has provided meals, and sandwiches and other items also were donated.
Though all the beds are full, Livingston said the shelter has mattresses to put down in various parts of the building to accommodate more people.
The shelter still is taking COVID-19 precautions.
"We’re still doing temperature checks every afternoon, making sure no one has a fever or symptoms, and we have places in the buildings reserved for quarantine and spacing people out as much as we possibly can," Livingston said. "Right now, the thing is trying to stay out of the life-threatening temperature. We’re taking the precautions to keep the building clean and sanitized as much as possible. The more people you put in a building the harder it is."
The Salvation Army in Longview still has space, said Capt. Nicholas Hutchinson. He said the shelter has 54 beds and is at 50% capacity. If it reaches full capacity, there are cots that can be used in the dining room.
"We’re still serving a soup kitchen meal in the evening for people who can make the trek to our building," he said. "Because of COVID, we’re serving the soup kitchen as to-go meals."
The soup kitchen is being served at 6 p.m., and the shelter is being used as a warming center, Hutchinson said.
The facility hasn't post power, but could use non-perishable food donations, Hutchinson said. Those donations can include canned fruits and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, pasta and pasta sauce.
"With the weather getting warmer next week, we’re expecting a spike in requests for the food pantry from folks who lost electricity and food," Hutchinson said. "We’re thankful for continued support. Financial support is always helpful and people can donate online by visiting salvationarmylongview.org ."
Amanda Veasy, co-founder of the organization One Love Longview, said she and her husband went into the woods last weekend to find homeless people who stay secluded to warn them about the weather and try to get them to shelters.
"Typically, in the past, we provide sleeping bags to people who refuse to go to the shelter, but with the temperature this time, we knew that wouldn’t work," she said. "We went through the woods and were able to talk a few of them to be able to go to the mission."
Veasy said the group also is encouraging people on social media to support shelters by donating needed items.
"We always have sleeping bags and pop-top cans at our counseling center," she said. "But the biggest part is to support the shelters."
She said the group also encourages people to carry around $5 to $10 gift cards to fast food restaurants to give out to homeless residents so they can go somewhere and eat inside.
However, One Love Longview is really encouraging them to go to shelters because of the freezing temperatures.
All of the efforts by the group were not wasted, Livingston said.
"The community came through. Right before this hit, we had a need for more coats and scarves and jackets, and the community responded really well," he said. "Right now we’re doing all right, just looking forward to these roads clearing up so we can move around again. We can always use towels and twin size sheets, but right now with the roads like this, it’s best to wait, and we we'll restock next week.
"This community really does take care of their neighbors, and that’s incredible to see."