Longview police are investigating a Friday shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were dispatched at about 5 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Arthur Street in reference to a shooting. The victim was transported to a Longview medical center by ambulance.
Police said Saturday that one person has been detained in the shooting but gave no other details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org .