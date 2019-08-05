Longview, Shreveport VA clinics going tobacco-free Oct. 1

From staff reports
Veterans soon will have to extinguish, snub out, snuff out, put out, spit out and turn off any tobacco products while seeking VA medical care.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a ban on cigarettes and all tobacco and smokeless tobacco products at its outpatient clinics in Longview and all other VA facilities, starting Oct. 1.
The department said in a statement that it plans to kick off the new federal fiscal year by urging veterans who smoke or use other tobacco products to kick the habit.
The Longview Community Based Outpatient Clinic, at 1005 N. Eastman Road, the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport and all other VA facilities will become tobacco-free for patients, visitors, vendors, volunteers and contractors.
The ban applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustible tobacco, smokeless tobacco and electronic devices, including e-cigarettes and vape pens, according to the VA.
Overton Brooks notified veterans through mail, VA spokesman Shannon Arledge said, and a memorandum from Medical Director Richard Crockett was forwarded to more than 40,000 email subscribers,
“You are strongly encouraged to leave all smoking materials at home,” the memorandum states. “To reduce the risk of ignition near oxygen or other flammable gases used in our facility, some areas may require materials to be stored during your visit.”
The VA also will post signs at the Longview clinic and other locations to notify patients and other visitors about the tobacco-free policy.
The VA already offers smoking cessation treatment services that include free nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges to encourage veterans to stop smoking, Arledge said.
Arledge also provided statistics that shows fewer veterans reported smoking cigarettes, dropping from 33% in 1999 to about 14% a year ago.
“The consensus among health care professionals is that this policy is way overdue,” Arledge said in an email. “Not implementing smoke-free facilities would not only be accepting harm to our community but would go against our commitment to modernizing our policies and systems.”
Arledge also provided statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show cigarette smoking causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year.
The statistics say more than 480,000 people die each year from smoking cigarettes and exposure to second-hand smoke.
Smoking also cuts life expectancy by at least 10 years, according to the CDC.