In 1982, the words of a local skateboarding legend were preserved in the pages of the Longview Morning Journal.
A reporter had just watched Scott Moser demonstrate skateboarding on a ramp at a friend's house in the Pine Tree area — but he then lost his balance and fell.
Moser was unphased.
"It's too fun to quit," he said in the article.
Years later, a group of former skateboarders who looked up to Moser at that time have ensured his memory will live on — with the creation and sale of 10 skateboard decks with Austin artist Tim Kerr's depiction of Moser.
While the decks have the same basic image of Scott on them, each is unique with different background colors (An 11th deck went to Kerr in appreciation for creating the deck's design.)
"He was like the older brother I never had," said Roger Moser Jr., Scott's cousin. He and friends Blue Wilson and Ben Weedon, who all skated together in their youth in Longview, made the initial investment to get the project going, and each of them have one of the decks.
Roger said each deck was sold for $100. Including some donations the group received, all the proceeds — $1,100 — will be donated to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview.
Scott and Roger lived together for a time at their great-grandmother Mayme Dunaway's house on Arkansas Street in Longview, a stately, large, white house that is still there today.
Roger Jr. said the project the friends have completed was designed not just to memorialize Scott, but also to bring attention to the issues of homelessness and mental illness.
"(Scott) had undiagnosed mental problems, in that he would just take off and kind of live a nomadic lifestyle," Roger said. "He would completely disappear and show up out of the blue months later."
Blue Wilson said Scott was known nationwide for his skateboarding skills.
"Scott was someone we looked up to," Wilson said, recalling that Scott was doing tricks in the 1980s that were "way ahead of his time." While Scott never skated professionally, he did skate with some pros.
"He was doing very big tricks and impressing the crowds," Wilson added. "He was very innovative. He was a very interesting guy and very smart, real sharp."
Scott would "ride the rails," traveling the country, Roger said. During those travels, he was involved in a train accident and lost one of his legs.
Then, in 1991, Scott exited a train in Wyoming. It was October or November, Roger said. He got caught in a blizzard and sought refuge in a shack near the train tracks, where he froze to death, Roger said. He was 26.
The group of "old skateboarders" who had looked up to Scott were visiting on social media when they began discussing an idea to do something to honor him.
"I guess everybody might have a different reason for thinking it was a good idea," Wilson said, but they had agreed that it "was a shame" nothing had been done to preserve his legacy.
"He was such a huge figure in the skateboarding community," Wilson said.
And Roger said they decided to make the deck project happen by Scott's 60th birthday, which is in September.
Wilson recalled how local skateboarders back in that time period would build vertical ramps in one of their backyards in Longview.
"They would skate it until there was a reason to move it," Wilson said. They also skated in empty pools, among other places throughout Longview.
Roger and Wilson were younger than Scott, but Wilson remembered how Scott had a "heart of gold" and would talk to and help younger skateboarders in the area.
"It's hard to learn to skateboard," he said. "To learn a new trick you have to have a whole lot of tenacity."
While he was younger than Scott, he said he skated with him at the Mosers' great grandmother's house.
"We were little kids that were just looking at him wanting to one day be that good," he said.
Today, Wilson, a Gilmer resident, owns Grackle Skateboards, where he makes skateboard decks, T-shirts and hats that he sells to skateboard shops.
Wilson cut, shaped, sanded and painted the decks for the project. Ben Weedon asked Kerr — who also was guitarist in one of Scott's favorite bands, The Big Boys — to provide the art for the board. Then, Wilson brought Barret Digiulian, owner of Tomahawk Skateshop in Monroe, Louisiana, to screenprint Kerr's design on the skateboard decks.
"I think preserving Texas skate history is important," Wilson said, but also, this group of friends misses and loves Scott, he said.
This project helps preserve Scott legacy and gives them the opportunity to bring attention to the issues of homelessness and mental health.
"I think Scott would have appreciated it," Wilson said.
Roger said the friends aren't making any money off the project and didn't solicit donations. It's all out of love for and in memory of Scott, he said, adding that he appreciates what the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview does to address homelessness.
The friends feel good about their tribute to Scott.
"It's been very emotional," Roger said, saying his cousin was loved and admired.
"I miss him dearly," he said. "I feel like this is a wonderful way to honor his memory."