A “bike jam” planned at the city’s new skatepark is attracting BMX professionals, including the legendary Mat Hoffman, to Longview.
Hoffman, a professional BMX rider who is considered one of the best riders in the history of the sport, is among dozens of pros who will be in Longview on May for the event at Dodson Action Sports Complex.
“It’s not really a competition — it’s just a lot of people getting together to ride and try some really cool stuff. You’ll see all kinds of tricks and people trying different obstacles,” said Brian Dodson, who helped bring the skatepark to Longview and for whom the facility is named. “It’s going to be a really fun day of riding.”
The Legends League BMX Jam is set noon to 6 p.m. May 1 at the complex, which is at Longview’s Ingram Park. The event is open to anyone who rides, though Dodson said the event is mainly geared for professional riders to come showcase their talents. He said riders are coming from across Texas and from surrounding states.
“There’s going to be some pretty serious riding going on,” Dodson said. “There will be stuff that people in this area have never seen before. We have guys coming who have participated in the X Games.”
Professional BMX rider Scotty Cranmer is set to host the event. Cranmer, who hails from New Jersey, holds nine X Games BMX Park medals. Cranmer plans to livestream the event on his YouTube channel, which has 1.7 million subscribers.
Pro riders Morgan Wade, who lives in Tyler and who helped design Longview’s skatepark, and Cory Berglar, from New Jersey, will compete against each other in what Dodson said will be an “epic” Game of Bike. The Game of Bike will be the highlight of the Legends League BMX Jam and is planned to start shortly after the jam opens, Dodson said.
“These guys are legends in the BMX community, and they’ve created some beef with each other on social media that’s leading up to this ride. It’s all in good fun, but it’s really amped up the BMX world on social media,” Dodson said. “They’ll battle each other, per se, at the jam and we have people coming from all over the country to see this.”
The Game of Bike is similar to what many people may know as the Game of Horse in basketball. “Horse” is a freestyle basketball game in which players take turns shooting hoops from different locations; if someone makes a shot but everyone else misses, those people get a letter toward spelling out the word horse. Once a person spells horse, he or she is out of the match; the last player standing wins.
The Game of Bike operates very similarly, Dodson explained. In that event, Wade and Berglar will take turns riding each against each other, performing tricks. They’ll try the same tricks, and if one of them doesn’t land a trick, he will get a letter toward spelling “bike.” Whoever spells bike first is out, and the other is declared the winner of the bragging rights.
Meanwhile those who attend will also have the chance to see Hoffman, a household name for any BMX fan. Dodson described Hoffman as being “the Tony Hawk of BMX,” and said BMX riders from all generations know his name. Hoffman will serve as the judge of the jam and be there to meet the community.
As dozens of people travel from across the country to Longview, they’re booking hotels and will be eating and shopping in town during the weekend, contributing to the city’s economy.
From an initial fundraiser in June 2018, it took about 15 months to raise the approximately $80,000 to build Dodson Action Sports Complex. Dodson raised $40,000 toward the skatepark and the city contributed a matching $40,000. The skatepark opened to the public in December.
While Dodson said he knew the skatepark could possibly draw professionals to Longview, this event has come about much quicker than he anticipated.
“To see it come to life and to see it happening right now is really, really cool,” he said. “There are at least 10 parks in the DFW area that each cost $1 million to build. These guys could be riding at those parks, but they would rather come to Longview, Texas, because of the way our park is built. I hope we give people a reason to come here and a reason to remember us. It’s going to be so cool to see so many people come to our little town.”