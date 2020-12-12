Longview's new skatepark will open at 10 a.m. today.
Located at Ingram Park, Dodson Action Sports Complex transformed former tennis courts into a skatepark that can be used by skateboards, scooters, inline skates and BMX freestyle bikes.
The park was made possible as a result of a partnership between the city of Longview and the community. The community raised $40,000 for the facility, and the city provided $40,000 in matching funds. The skatepark is named after Brian Dodson, who led the volunteer and fundraising effort.
According to the city, the skatepark will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. City rules state the park should not be used when it is wet or raining; loitering is prohibited; and motorized vehicles are not allowed at the park.
Those who choose to skate do so at their own risk, the city stated, as the city is not assuming responsibility for injuries sustained at the park.
Dodson Action Sports Complex is at 1400 N. 10th St.