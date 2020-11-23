Longview small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by COVID-19 may apply for a new loan program through the City of Longview.
The City of Longview Community Development division will oversee the distribution of $327,641 through the program, which is called the City of Longview COVID-19 Response and Recovery Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program. The available funds were provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Through the program, Longview small business and nonprofit organizations that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 can apply for zero-interest forgivable loans of up to $30,000, according to the city. Applications opened Monday and will remain open until all funds are dispersed.
“We recognize the need to support small businesses and organizations that are struggling to access capital and keep their doors open as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Dietrich Johnson, assistant director of community services for the City of Longview. “Small business and nonprofits are vital to the strength of the Longview community, and we hope this program can help mitigate some of the losses they have experienced.”
To be eligible, small businesses must be located within Longview city limits and must have been in business for at least a year as of April 1, 2020. Eligible applicants must demonstrate significant loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 crisis, and priority will be given to the most vulnerable businesses and organizations, according to the city.
The program defines a small business as having 50 employees or less at the time of loan submission. Applicants must agree to rehire or retain low to moderate jobs. Applicants must provide a job summary and verification. Approved applicants must comply with all federal certifications and contractual agreements.
Franchises, hotels, liquor stores, national or regional chain businesses, exclusively residential businesses, financial institutions, private membership organizations and adult-oriented businesses are ineligible for the program.
For information or to apply online, visit LongviewTexas.gov/SmallBusinessGrant or LongviewTexas.gov/SBG . For questions, contact Johnson at (903) 237-1089.