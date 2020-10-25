Many remote learners are performing poorly during the COVID-19 pandemic — as grades reported recently by area school districts show — but special education students can fall even further behind without access to needed services.
Pine Tree ISD parent Megan Vittitow said, during the first month of school, she kept her three children at home — and struggled.
Her son, Jaxson, is in fourth grade at Parkway Elementary School, and her son, Tyler, is in fifth grade at the middle school. Both started the year in speech therapy, but Tyler progressed enough not to need as many sessions.
But Jaxson still did, and she had difficulties helping him from home.
Vittitow said she was able to take her son to face-to-face sessions with a speech therapist at school. The therapist wore a face shield, so Jaxson could see her face but was COVID-19 safety guidelines were still followed.
“The whole virtual thing was not good,” Vittitow said. “It was very stressful with all three kids, and especially Jaxson needing special services. I was questioning if I made the right choice (in remote learning) but my daughter, Maci, has asthma, so I really wanted them to stay home.”
When the district introduced the platform Vizzle for special education students, Vittitow finally found the help she needed.
Pine Tree ISD Director of Special Education Kalli VanMeter said the district purchased the platform for special education students. She said she program lets teachers to upload individualized plans for students based on their needs, and it delivers lessons according to their level. As they pass lessons, the material becomes more difficult.
Vittitow said she noticed Jaxson was less stressed and enjoying his lessons more with the Vizzle platform.
“It wasn’t hard for him. He really enjoyed it, and I was really grateful,” she said. “Even if, God forbid, everything has to get shut down, I’m really glad that platform is there for them.”
Vittitow still opted to send her children back to campus after about a month of remote learning.
Longview ISD parent Tiffany Angus said communication and routine have helped her adjust to at-home learning with her son, Austin.
“The first six weeks was kind of a learning curve,” she said. “The last three weeks we’ve had regular times he meets with his resource teacher. I will say it’s definitely not for everyone, and I wouldn’t say it’s ideal for us.”
Austin, who has Down syndrome, is in second grade at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School. Angus said she pays attention to how his teacher delivers lessons so she can reinforce those techniques at home with him.
“There’s been a lot of positives. It’s not perfect, and we are behind now like a week,” Angus said. “But it’s something that some days or some moments are harder than others, and some days it’s amazing — I can see him learning.”
She said she knew Austin would struggle with wearing a mask and not touching his face all day as well as the social distancing.
Austin goes to campus for occupational therapy and physical therapy but can complete speech therapy online. While they are trying to set a routine, Angus said they sometimes struggle to get the extra therapies and work done.
“I know it’s not easy on the teachers. I know it has its problems, but I’m grateful for it for him,” Angus said. “I think it’s academically helped him a lot, and I hope when he does get back in the classroom it won’t be too much of a leap for him to adjust.”
When Jaxson and Tyler returned to campus at Pine Tree, both said they found it easier than learning at home.
Jaxson said it was hard to work at home, but he liked using Vizzle.
“I figured it out — it was just so difficult at home,” he said. “I couldn’t even know all of it, and I was just frustrated.”
Tyler said his younger brother’s reading is improving at school.
“Something about Jaxson is, he reads but he can’t read a whole lot,” Tyler said. “But whenever he’s reading, he likes to come in my room and ask for some of my chapter books, and he pretty much teaches himself on reading because he figures out whatever the word is and then he reads the books to me.”