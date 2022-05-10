Splash pads have become a summertime favorite in recent years, popping up in cities all over the country. They're family-friendly and offer fun for all ages. With temperatures rising, Longview's splash pads are sure to be a popular spot for locals.
But the worry of safety arose after 3-year-old Bakari Williams of Arlington died last year after he was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba at a splash pad. After an early-September visit to a splash pad in Arlington's Don Misenhimer Park, Williams fell ill. He was hospitalized and diagnosed with primary amebic meningoencephalitis — a rare, mostly fatal infection. Williams died on Sept. 11, according to the Associated Press.
After inspection, it was found that the amoeba was present at the splash pad. According to AP, park employees didn't consistently record — or sometimes, didn't conduct — required water quality testing each day.
Infections from naegleria fowleri — the amoeba that caused Williams' infection — are rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Still, the devastating incident poses the question: How safe is the water?
There are two types of ways to treat water for splash pads — one is similar to a pool, where the water is used, collected in a tank, treated and recirculated. The other is a "pass-through" system, which is the system the city of Longview uses for its splash pads.
"It goes out a drain and to a sanitary sewer," said Longview parks and recreation Director Scott Caron. "It's the same water that's in our drinking system."
In a pass-through system, potable water is used once instead of recirculated, lowering the risk of possible bacteria growth, he said.
"The pass-through system has less of an opportunity for those types of things to occur," Caron said. "The main risk is passed from person-to-person."
According to Caron, the splash pads are cleaned every day.
"Our cleaning crews are out there every morning, cleaning the bathrooms, picking up trash, any major messes," he said.
Caron said that Jack M. Mann in Lear Park is the city's busiest park, and it is closed on Wednesdays for thorough disinfecting.
Caron recommended that general hygiene practices be followed.
"The main thing is, just like with pools, make sure that if kids need to use the restroom, take them to the restroom; don't spit the water out at somebody else," Caron said. "Make sure you clean up after them as much as possible. It's best to take a shower before, you never know what's on your skin."