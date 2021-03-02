Longview and Spring Hill ISDs on Tuesday issued statement saying face coverings would still be required at campuses and facilities after Gov. Greg Abbott today said the state’s mask mandate would be lifted beginning next Wednesday.
Longview ISD said in a statement that it is awaiting guidance from federal, state and local officials about how Abbott’s announcement will impact public schools.
“However, for the time being, face coverings and other preventative measures will continue to be required at Longview ISD campuses and facilities,” the statement said. “Our administration is currently discussing this matter internally and will release additional information in response to this announcement in the coming days.”
The statement issued by Spring Hill ISD said the district is waiting for guidance from the state.
"Spring Hill ISD will continue the COVID-19 protocols currently in place, including masks, until we receive new guidance from the Texas Education Agency," the statement said.