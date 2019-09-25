Students at Longview schools started their day with prayer Wednesday during annual See You at the Pole gatherings.
See You at the Pole is a national rally where students meet at their schools' flagpoles to pray.
Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hills schools held rallies Wednesday morning, with the Rev. Brad Daugherty of New Beginnings Baptist Church leading Spring Hill High School students in song.
See You at the Pole also was open for faculty and staff to join students.
According to a statement from the American Family Association, which promotes the event, about 3 million students across the country gathered Wednesday.
“All around the globe, in every time zone, students will be gathering at their flagpoles, praying for their school, friends, families, churches and communities,” said AFA President Tim Wildmon. “See You at the Pole is a day committed to global unity in Christ and prayer for the young generation.”