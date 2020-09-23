Katie Yoder believes the annual See You at the Pole prayer event at Pine Tree Primary School helps families "take home" important conversations.
Yoder, a teacher at the campus and the children's minister at First Baptist Church in Longview, led Wednesday morning's gathering as part of the national See You at the Pole.
“I love to lead See You at the Pole at the primary school especially because I get to lead not only the children but the children with their parents, and that promotes family discipleship,” she said. “I feel like that is something they can take home with them, that they can learn more about the Bible and the love of Jesus and they can talk about it not only with me here at school but at home.”
Wednesday marked the 30th annual See You at the Pole, a movement that is based around the idea of a national day of student prayer, where young people unite in prayer for their schools and their communities, according to syatp.com . Christian students across the nation are encouraged to gather at their campus flagpoles on one morning each year.
“We hope adults and students will consider turning that moment into a movement by praying every day,” Doug Clark, national field director of the National Network of Ministries, said in a statement. The San Diego-based National Network of Youth Ministries coordinates See You at the Pole promotion. “This year, with the disruptions that have affected the U.S. and every country, we need to ask God to pour out his spirit on us more than ever.”
The events were open to students and faculty at the schools.
“I came to worship with everyone and talk about the Lord with everybody because that’s my thing — I like to do that,” said Spring Hill High School student Dennis Smallwood, 13, who attended his school's gathering. “I wanted to see if anybody needed anything, if they were in need of prayer. I came to help with that.”
Dennis said he believes there are people all around the world who don’t know God or cannot express that they know God, and See You at the Pole rallies are a good way for people to express their feelings and bring people into knowing Him.
Spring Hill junior Dylan McDowell, 16, said he was raised in a Christian home and has been a follower of Jesus Christ since he was a child. Dylan said he believes the event spreads the word of Christ in schools, something he believes that his generation needs.
“People are shy or don’t want to talk about Christ now,” he said. “There are people all over the country trying to shut down prayer in schools, so this event still being alive in schools is great.”