If it were up to the students of Hudson PEP Elementary School and Spring Hill Intermediate School, Donald Trump would have another four years in office.
The schools hosted a mock Election Day on Tuesday for students to teach them about the voting process.
Spring Hill Intermediate Principal Dana Robertson said the school has been preparing for the election with curriculum from Scholastic News.
“It’s current information with the candidates this year, and it talks about the voting process, what happens after the new president is elected, and it’s age appropriate,” she said.
The Parent Teacher Association set up voting booths with ballots and ballot boxes, Robertson said. Patriotic pencils and “I Voted” stickers were handed to students after they voted.
“We want to make sure our students know this is a right we have as an American, and it’s important,” Robertson said. “We have to be very careful for our teachers to be non-biased in the classroom, which they have, and just make sure the students know that it is our right and privilege to vote and every vote matters.”
Spring Hill students finished with 255 votes for Donald Trump, 113 for Joe Biden, 20 for Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian Party nominee) and 16 for Howie Hawkins (Green Party nominee).
It was a tight race at Hudson PEP — out of 545 votes, 50.5% was for Trump and 49.5% for Biden.
Principal Sue Wilson said the students have been learning about voting in their social studies classes. Student leaders in fifth grade helped organize class lists, and students also received “I Voted” stickers.
She said the students have been inquisitive and asked a lot of questions about the voting process.
“We did ask the students last week that there will be no arguing, there will be no debating,” Wilson said. “We want them to talk to their parents at home about what they expect a president to give back to the community, to Texas, to them and vote for that person, but there won’t be any fighting. It is what it is.”