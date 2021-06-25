Muggles, witches and wizards are invited to a lineup of Harry Potter-themed events in Longview that start Saturday and last until August.
Leading up to its "The Magic of Harry Potter" concert on Aug. 14, the Longview Symphony is partnering with a variety of community organizations and businesses to bring a little bit of magic to East Texas.
"After a year of being virtual with our community, it is so exciting to have in-person events — and not just in-person events, but events where we are able to partner with other incredible entities in our community. We are so fortunate to be able to collaborate with all of these wonderful people. It is great to see people again," said Niki Groce, executive director of the Longview Symphony. "The Harry Potter books make you feel like a kid. You just have this sense of joy and happiness. I hope this brings that same joy and happiness to our community when we are out all together enjoying life again."
The magical festivities kick off this Saturday when the symphony partners with Longview Main Street and Longview-Kilgore Cable Television Co. for a special showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" during Movies on the Plaza. The film will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Plaza. Residents are invited to bring blankets and chairs for the free showing. Free refreshments will be available while supplies last.
During Thursday's ArtWalk, the symphony will host a Harry Potter-themed night at its office at 106 W. Methvin St. From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, artist Mandi Blackford will bring her Jetset Barbie Art and her husband, Aaron, will bring hand-carved wands. Harry Potter characters will be there to entertain, a string quartet will play Harry Potter tunes, and Tomboni’s The Bone Food Truck will serve Harry Potter-themed food.
Following that, the symphony will partner with Oil Horse Brewing Co. for an afternoon of Harry Potter Trivia at 1:30 p.m. July 10. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume, and there will be prizes for top teams, best team name, best dressed team, biggest bunch of Muggles and more.
From July 29-31, the symphony will partner with Longview World of Wonders for magical-themed, self-directed crafts, games and activities at LongviewWOW, 112 E. Tyler St.
Then, the symphony will team up with the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center for perhaps the biggest community event in the series — a Maurader’s Map Challenge on Harry Potter's birthday, July 31. From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees are invited to the arboretum to participate in a slew of fun games and activities, including challenging their taste buds with a Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Bean Challenge and getting sorted into their Hogwarts house. A scavenger hunt during the event will take attendees on a journey to find people dressed as Harry Potter characters throughout the arboretum. The characters will give them clues to find faux horcruxes on the arboretum's grounds.
Longview Public Library will join in the fun by celebrating Harry Potter week Aug. 9-13. The library will have a Harry Potter Lego display and will offer activities such as “Storytime with Hagrid.” Attendees who join in the fun will have a chance to win Harry Potter prizes, including copies of the books and movies.
Festivities culminate Aug. 14 when the Longview Symphony Orchestra presents its “The Magic of Harry Potter” concert at the Belcher Center. Beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 14, the symphony will present the music of John Williams, recreating the wizarding world with tunes. ArtsView Children's Theatre will partner with the symphony for its performance with actors recreating fan-favorite scenes from the series.
"It's going to be a magical night," Groce said.