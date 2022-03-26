The Longview Symphony Orchestra is set to present a concert Sunday that is "unlike any one ever done before."
"We were going to have this concert in February celebrating Black History Month, but due to weather conditions and COVID coming back in January, we postponed it until the end of March," said Executive Director Niki Groce.
The free Black History Celebration concert at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center will feature the Peterson Brothers Band and Dallas Black Dance Theatre.
“We also have the famous Wiley College Choir with Dr. (Gregory) McPherson and we have our local talent Jon Starling,” Groce said. “And of course, we have our Longview Symphony Orchestra with maestro Jerry Steichen. This is going to be a smaller version of our orchestra.”
The Peterson Brothers Band, with Glenn Jr. on vocals and guitar and Alex on bass, vocals and violin, combines energy and modern grooves with jazz, funk, blues and soul to create their own unique sound.
According to its website, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, founded in 1976, is the oldest, continuously operating professional dance company in Dallas. The ensemble performs a mixed repertory of modern, jazz, ethnic and spiritual works by nationally and internationally known choreographers.
Groce said the free, two-hour concert will take place on the arboretum stage by the water.
“We encourage everyone to bring a chair or a picnic blanket and just come sit out on the green and enjoy the show,” she said. “It’s just going to be a very eclectic, amazing show, showcasing black artists, musicians and composers. It is a musical celebration of Black history."
The concert is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the arboretum, 706 W. Cotton St.