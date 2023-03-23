If you’re a “Star Wars” fan, you might want to head to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center on Saturday for the Longview Symphony’s Mandalorian Mission Maze Challenge.
Leading up to the symphony’s “Star Wars Through the Years” concert April 29, the free event offers attendees the opportunity to solve riddles and find clues as they weave through a maze while also meeting some of their favorite — or not-so-favorite — “Star Wars” characters.
Longview Symphony Executive Director Niki Groce said the decision was made to have the Mandalorian Mission Maze Challenge following the success of the Marauder’s Map Challenge in 2021.
“Back when we did our Harry Potter concert, we decided before we did the concert we’d have this fun, free citywide event called the Marauder’s Map Challenge,” she said. “We had our Harry Potter characters all around the Longview arboretum, and you had to solve the riddles and find the clues.”
For this year’s event, the challenge is to find Grogu.
“The ultimate part of the challenge is to find the child known as Grogu, but who we all call Baby Yoda,” Groce said. “That will be your challenge — to spot him. And once you do, you will be able to mark that on your map.”
Participants in the Mandalorian Mission Maze Challenge will be presented with a map upon their arrival.
“It’s going to give you the elements of the challenge … and you’re going to receive your messages from the Mandalorian and Princess Leia and they will tell you what you need to do,” Groce said. “And then you enter what we call the maze, which is the arboretum, and you’re going to meet all sorts of Star Wars characters. You’ll meet Chewbacca and Han Solo, and we’ll have a couple of Mandalorians walking around checking on everyone.”
Participants also will have the chance to interact with the different Star Wars characters and have their pictures taken with them.
“They will help you with your challenge, unless of course you go to the Dark Forest and encounter Darth Vader and Palpatine and the Stormtroopers. They may not help you as much,” Groce said. “We also have a very serious Darth Maul in the challenge as well, so you might want to avoid that guy. You’re going to find an Ewok in the forest, and you’re going to see Jawas and Luke Skywalker.”
Groce also said Qui Gon Jinn will be on hand to teach participants a Jedi mind trick.
“And you will go to Jedi lightsaber training or Jedi knight training, where they will teach you how to wield your lightsaber,” she said.
Other activities include the Grogu frog tasting challenge, Death Star target practice, deciphering the Empire’s code and refusing or accepting Darth Vader’s invitation to join the Dark Side.
“We’re also going to have a hydration station in case anybody gets thirsty,” Groce said. “And Edible Arts is going to be out there with some fabulous’ Star Wars’ themed goodies for sale as well.”
Guests are encouraged to dress up in costume.
“We would love for people to dress up because all of the photos you will be taking will look so much better with you next to the characters. If you’re a ‘Star Wars’ fan, I can only assure you, you will have an incredible time and feel the Force,” she said. “
Once participants have completed everything in the challenge, their names will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
“If for some reason you didn’t completely do everything on the challenge, you will get to go into another box where you will still be entered to win fabulous prizes as well,” Groce said. “So, you’ll have two opportunities to put your name in for a drawing that we will hold on March 27.”
Groce is hopeful the event will stir excitement for the symphony’s upcoming "Star Wars" concert.
“We think it will really build a lot of excitement and awareness of our upcoming ‘Star Wars Through the Years’ concert, she said. “And also, it’s just a lot of fun. We like to dress up and have a good time. And of course, the Longview arboretum in the springtime is just stunning, so we’re ready.”