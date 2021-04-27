If Longview Teen Court’s new director can make a difference in the life of just one child, he said he sees that as a benefit to society as a whole.
Executive Director Carlton Smith, 53, has been in the position at the legally binding nonprofit alternative system of justice for about a month, but he has spent much of his career working with nonprofit organizations.
“I came here, and this is kind of a combination of everything that my skill set was designed for,” Smith said.
He grew up in East Texas and graduated from Gilmer High School before heading to Louisiana Tech on a football scholarship.
Smith started out as a therapeutic camp counselor, teacher and coach before working with Special Health Resources of Texas as an adolescent counselor. Smith then moved to substance abuse counseling as a licensed chemical dependency counselor.
“Then I was promoted into administration, so I got familiar with the technical aspects of running a nonprofit such as the grant writing and securing financial resources to implement your programs,” said Smith, who moved into the position at Longview Teen Court after former Executive Director NaTusha Howard left to become director at Newgate Mission.
Teen Court provides alternative sentencing to youth who face minor misdemeanor offenses. Those who qualify for the process must complete community service and receive education to have their charge eventually expunged.
Smith said that about 30 teens went through Longview Teen Court in the first quarter of the year.
Smith said he finds working with adolescents easier than working with adults.
“My reasoning behind that has always been that I have more patience with kids, because I know that they’re searching for the answers. They’re figuring it out,” he said.
“I have grandchildren that are coming up, and if I can make a difference in the life of one child or if I can make a difference in the life of the kids that we work with, I see it as a benefit to the whole society and benefitting my grandchildren as well,” Smith said.
Part of Teen Court is also teaching youth to make healthy choices.
“As they go through the experience with the right guidance and things like that, then they should be able to make healthy and good choices,” Smith said. “That’s the hope of it all.”
Children ages 12 to 18 are eligible and are referred by a judge. Class C misdemeanors such as a minor in possession of alcohol or tobacco, theft less than $100, disorderly conduct and traffic violations qualify.
Teen Court is overseen by a real judge and sheriff’s office bailiffs, and it is held in a courtroom.
“They realize that this is not a play thing, and we have to take it seriously,” Smith said. “The connotations associated with being in a courtroom setting, I think that has a lot to do with kids taking it seriously. And it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go through this procedure once I become an adult,’ and that’s the deterrent.”
The teen is judged by a jury of other teens — their peers — trained in courtroom procedures. Each defendant is represented by a volunteer teen defense attorney and teen prosecutors.
The juries deliberate and hand down a sentence of community service hours, monitored by an adult. Those who go through the program are also required to serve on juries for other teens to see the other side of the process.
“If you can get them to take a look at their actions, as kids, as adolescents, then hopefully they’ll make better choices as adults so that they don’t find themselves in those type of situations,” Smith said.
There are several required classes based on the offense such as traffic class, tobacco or alcohol awareness. Smith would like to eventually add a substance abuse intervention program and a life skills class.
Smith said at least 85% of youth assigned end up completing the program.
“We are a nonprofit, and we are here to benefit the community by serving adolescents that commit these misdemeanor offenses so that we can help build up the community,” Smith said. “You know the old saying, ‘so as our youth go so does our community.’”
Adult and teen volunteers are needed along with fundraising. Find more information about Longview Teen Court at longviewteencourt.org .