Longview Teen Court announced this past week it has named its scholarship to honor a longtime volunteer.
The nonprofit’s board of directors and Executive Director NaTusha Howard voted unanimously to name the scholarship the Duellis Alton Davis Scholarship, Howard said in a written statement.
Davis, who died July 6, had been a bailiff for “10-plus years,” Howard said.
Teen Court is a legally binding alternative system of restorative justice that offers young offenders an opportunity to make restitution for their offenses through community service, educational classes and jury service. It allows them to avoid fines and sentences handed down by the criminal justice system.
Howard said Davis was instrumental for the Teen Court in helping maintain order and providing encouraging words for the teens and others.
Howard said she remembered Davis’ smile and laugh.
“His laughter. His laugh would make me laugh,” she said.
Davis was born Jan. 13, 1933, in Childress. The 1952 Longview High School graduate served in the U.S. Army 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.
He returned to Longview where he went to work at then-Eastman Chemical Co. for more than 40 years. In 1974, Davis became a licensed peace officer and joined the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Unit as a deputy. He served in the volunteer role for 42 years.
This year’s scholarship was given to Pine Tree High School valedictorian Ashly James, who Howard said became a teen lawyer this year.
The scholarship is for up to $1,000. Because James had been there for just one year, she received $500.
“She was so good, we gave her half,” Howard said, while explaining students who are with the court multiple years qualify for more.
For information about Longview Teen Court, go to longviewteencourt.org or call (903) 237-2736.