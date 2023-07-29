Limited options for public tennis courts in Longview has a local group petitioning the city for more.
The Longview Tennis Association (LTA) has been around for about 30 years and is affiliated with the United States Tennis Association, said LTA Membership Coordinator Candace Couch. The association consists of a number of leagues, and members regularly play teams from Tyler, Athens, Jacksonville and other cities.
The only truly public courts in the city are at Longview High School, which are half public and half school-owned, and Akin Park. With so many leagues competing in the Longview Tennis Association as well as other groups and individuals using the courts, access has become difficult, Couch said.
"We saw through COVID a number of recreational players who just wanna pick up a racket and get with their friends and mess around, and there’s just no where for them to go," she said.
According to Couch, the group partners with Spring Hill and Pine Tree high schools to use their courts and regularly contributes to their tennis programs. Even then, high school courts are only so reliable since the group has to account for school schedules it must work around before it's able to schedule a match.
"I’m in charge of scheduling. It’s getting harder and harder to find available courts for everyone to be able to play their leagues," she said. "There's just not enough courts for everyone."
Couch said the initial plans for Lear Park included tennis courts that didn't materialize. As a result, the city partnered with Longview ISD to build the 12 high school courts with the understanding they would be half public.
Members from the local tennis association have been vocal at numerous recent City Council meetings expressing a desire for additional courts or construction of a tennis facility. Additionally, the group has been present at several of the meetings to update the Parks Master Plan in addition to a recent meeting soliciting input for an update to the city's Comprehensive Plan.
Couch believes new courts or a facility would provide a number of benefits in a variety of ways. First, it would provide ease of scheduling for already existing leagues by not having to be at the mercy of school schedules. Additional courts also would be beneficial for children, especially those who want to learn the sport. And more courts also could potentially attract tennis pros to the area.
Chris Blair at Pinecrest Country Club is the only full-time tennis pro in the city, she said. She compared that to Tyler, where there are probably 30-plus tennis pros and eight courts as well as a pro shop at Faulkner Park.
"We need a facility that can attract that," Couch said.
Ideally, the Longview Tennis Association would like to see a new facility with six indoor courts, 12 outdoor courts and eight to 12 pickleball courts.
Couch said USTA National and USTA Texas have a number of resources that would help the city build such a facility.
"Their sole purpose is to assist communities to grow the game ... and to promote tennis," she said.
USTA National offers up to $55,000 for outdoor facilities with USTA Texas giving half of that for a potential grant of about $83,000. Aside from funding, the USTA also would assist with the initial concept design, work with the city to seek bids and work with the contractor to ensure a potential facility was top notch, Couch said.
The group was set to meet with Parks Director John Albertson to discuss options, and a representative from the USTA is scheduled to join via phone to discuss what sort of resources and assistance it could offer.
Albertson, who started with the city this month, said he's heard what the group has discussed at council meetings but hasn't heard details.
"I know they were at the Comprehensive Plan meeting and the Parks Master Plan meetings," he said. "I'm just kind of waiting to meet with them tomorrow and get more details and look at the nuts and bolts of things and then of course look at the results of the Parks Master Plan and Comprehensive Plan."
Albertson said he intends to go into the meeting with an open mind and see what kind of information the group presents.