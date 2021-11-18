The Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive is gearing up to accept donations during a drive-thru event Monday.
Charlotte Davis, chair of the annual food drive, said organizers will accept donations beginning as early as noon — although the event's website lists the time from 2 to 6 p.m. — at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Davis said most dry and canned food items will be accepted, including: green beans, corn, green peas, miscellaneous peas or beans, soups, pasta, canned meat, desserts, Jell-O, cranberry sauce, bread, canned fruit, miscellaneous vegetables, Kool-Aid and lemonade.
She added that the drive is short on brownie mix, Jell-O, cranberry sauce and fruit cocktail.
Large holiday meats such as turkeys, hams and hens also can be donated Monday, but those are the only refrigerated items accepted.
The goods will be sorted and filled into food boxes that will be distributed to families from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Davis said more than 1,000 boxes will be filled.
Similar to this past year's food drive, pickup also will be a drive-thru event. Food boxes will be loaded into vehicles so families won't have to come inside Maude Cobb.
Volunteers are needed Monday and Tuesday to help sort, fill and hand out food boxes. Volunteers must be at least 16 and able-bodied enough to lift the boxes.
Prequalified families had to fill out an application to receive a food box, Davis said. There were no eligibility requirements to qualify for food other than residence in Longview.
Leftover goods will be donated to local service organizations such as the Salvation Army, Caring and Sharing, Newgate Mission, Dream Center and Longview Community Ministries.
Community members can make food or monetary donations, Davis said. Food donations can be made either Monday at Maude Cobb or any day before Monday at any Super 1 Foods and Brookshires in Longview.
Monetary donations can be made through check or credit card on the food drive's website at longviewthanksgiving.wordpress.com and during Monday's .
Donations also can be made Monday.